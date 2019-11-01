Controversial Kelvin Gastelum UFC 244 Weigh-In, NYSAC Comments (Video)

Spread the word!













Kelvin Gastelum gave fans a bit of a worry earlier today (Fri. November 1, 2019) when he was the last fighter to weigh-in for UFC 244 tomorrow night. However, there was some controversy regarding Gastelum’s weigh-in.

Gastelum needed the towel to step onto the scale, where he weighed in at 184 pounds, needing only 186 to make weight. During his weigh-in, many believe Gastelum was leaning on his coach, Rafael Cordeiro. You be the judge.

Speaking to MMA Fighting, Cordeiro gave his thoughts on the accusations of Gastelum leaning on him.

“People are tripping,” Cordeiro said. “I went there to check his weight. How am I going to lift him two pounds with my chest? They are crazy. They are tripping. It’s drama to sell the fight. There’s no way. There’s no way.

“There were two athletic commission officials there, I was in front of the whole world… That’s impossible. It doesn’t even cross my mind to try to break the law. The kid made weight, two pounds under. He did his job. He was the last one, he was sweating, running like a maniac, working hard, and got the job done. Everyone has a mouth and can say whatever they want.”

The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) has reviewed the incident, and determined that there was no wrongdoing, and declared Gastelum will not be disqualified, and he is good to go for his middleweight bout with Darren Till.

“The Commission has reviewed the footage available to it at this time of Mr. Gastelum’s weigh-in. The official weight determination will not be disturbed, and Mr. Gastelum will not be disqualified from competing in UFC 244, as the possible contact indicated in the video cannot be said to have materially impacted Mr. Gastelum’s weight to the extent that he would have exceeded the applicable weight limit allowable for competition in the match.

“The commission will continue to review the matter and disciplinary action will be pursued if clear evidence of contact with another person during the weigh-in process becomes evident, as any such contact is a violation of commission policy.”

What do you think about Gastelum’s weigh-in? Do you think he leaned on his coach?