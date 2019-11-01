UFC 244 Weigh-In Results & Video Live Stream

Spread the word!













UFC 244 goes down on pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow night (Sat. November 2, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the night, Jorge Masvidal takes on Nate Diaz at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum faces Darren Till at 185 pounds. The winner could very well find themselves in the title hunt next. Also on the card is a welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque. Today, the UFC held its official morning weigh-ins for the event in New York.

Check out the UFC 244 weigh-in results and video live stream below. (courtesy of MMA Fighting)

UFC 244 Weigh-In Results

Main Card:

Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4)

Preliminary Card:

Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)

Early Prelims:

Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.4)

What do you think about the UFC 244 weigh-in results? Will you be tuning in tomorrow?