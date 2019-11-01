UFC 244 Weigh-In Results & Video Live Stream

UFC 244 goes down on pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow night (Sat. November 2, 2019) from Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event of the night, Jorge Masvidal takes on Nate Diaz at welterweight for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.
In the co-main event, Kelvin Gastelum faces Darren Till at 185 pounds. The winner could very well find themselves in the title hunt next. Also on the card is a welterweight clash between Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque. Today, the UFC held its official morning weigh-ins for the event in New York.
Check out the UFC 244 weigh-in results and video live stream below. (courtesy of MMA Fighting)
UFC 244 Weigh-In Results
Main Card:
- Welterweight: Jorge Masvidal (169.6) vs. Nate Diaz (170.4)
- Middleweight: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till (186)
- Welterweight: Stephen Thompson (170.4) vs. Vicente Luque (170.2)
- Heavyweight: Derrick Lewis (265) vs. Blagoy Ivanov (257)
- Lightweight: Kevin Lee vs. Gregor Gillespie (155.4)
Preliminary Card:
- Light heavyweight: Corey Anderson (204.6) vs. Johnny Walker (204.8)
- Featherweight: Shane Burgos (145.8) vs. Makwan Amirkhani (145.4)
- Middleweight: Brad Tavares vs. Edmen Shahbazyan
- Heavyweight: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik (246.2)
Early Prelims:
- Women’s flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs. Katlyn Chookagian (125.4)
- Welterweight: Lyman Good (169.6) vs. Chance Rencountre (170.8)
- Featherweight: Julio Arce (145.4) vs. Hakeem Dawodu
