Jorge Masvidal reveals UFC vetoed fight with Jake Paul: ‘We’re not going to let you make money with this guy’

Jorge Masvidal wanted to box Jake Paul but ‘Gamebred’ says the UFC wouldn’t allow him to do so.

Masvidal and Paul have not seen eye-to-eye since the two trained together ahead of ‘The Problem Child’s’ fight against Ben Askren. In 2021, Paul claimed he had a five million dollar offer for Masvidal for the two to box, but ‘Gamebred’ was locked into his UFC contract.

However, with Masvidal now out of his UFC contract and taking boxing fights, many thought a fight would happen. But, speaking on The MMA Hour, Jorge Masvidal revealed why the boxing match hasn’t happened.

“I’ll address this little coward right now because I know he’s watching this s*** like a little creep. This little pervert creep be peeping on your show, brother. Listen [Jake], the UFC doesn’t like your b**** a**. Dana White, don’t like your b**** a**. Obviously, Hunter Campbell doesn’t like your b**** a**. They said, ‘We’re not going to let you make money with this guy,’ because at the end of the day, we’re partners. Me and Nate, we’re going to make money right now,” Masvidal said.

Jorge Maasvidal says the UFC is letting him box, so he does still have to get the promotion’s approval. According to ‘Gamebred’ with White and the UFC not liking Paul it ruled out a potential boxing match between the two.

“Jake don’t sell like Logan. The UFC allowed me to do some boxing matches, but Jake had said some unpleasant things about Dana White and also about the UFC. So the UFC basically said, ‘F*** you, we’re not going to let you go get money with someone who is not the biggest draw.’ I can fight Logan Paul, but Jake Paul’s an a**,” Jorge Masvidal added.

Jorge Masvidal set to box Nate Diaz

Instead of boxing Jake Paul, Jorge Mavidal will be rematching Nate Diaz on June 1, but this time it will be in the boxing ring.

Masvidal and Diaz first met in MMA for the inaugural BMF title back at UFC 244 in 2019, with ‘Gamebred’ winning by doctor stoppage. The two will now be having their rematch in boxing, after Diaz made his boxing debut last year, which he lost by decision to Jake Paul.

Masvidal vs. Diaz 2 is set to take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.