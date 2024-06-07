Breaking – Jake Paul rebooked to fight Mike Tyson in November at AT&T Stadium in Texas

Following the recent postponement of his clash with former heavyweight boxing world champion, Mike Tyson – Jake Paul has saw his bout with the veteran fan-favorite rescheduled for November 15. at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As per an initial report from Ariel Helwani, Paul and Tyson will now face-off in Texas later this year in November with the duo taking main event honors above a title fight rematch between former-foes, Amanda Serrano and Katie Taylor.

Mike Tyson rebooked to fight Jake Paul in November

“The Jake Paul x Mike Tyson boxing match has been rescheduled for Friday, Nov. 15, per @MostVpromotions.” Helwani posted. “Katie Taylor x Amanda Serrano 2 will once again serve as the co-main. Netflix, AT&T Stadium. Back on.”

Last week, Most Valuable Promotions, the event’s organizers confirmed the postponement of the bout between Paul and former world heavyweight champion, Tyson – with the latter dealing with an ulcer flare-up during a flight.

“The upcoming highly anticipated boxing match between Jake Paul and Mike Tyson will unfortunately be postponed,” The statement read. “During a follow up consultation on Thursday with medical professionals on his recent ulcer flare up, the recommendation is for Mike Tyson to do minimal to light training over the next few weeks and then return to full training with no limitations.”

“Both Mike and Jke are in agreement that is it only fair to ensure that both athletes have equal training time to prepare for this important match and are able to compete at the highest level. The health and well-being of athletes is our top priority, and we fully support Mike in taking the necessary time to allow him to perform at the level he expects of himself.”

“Mike is expected to return to his full training schedule in the coming weeks and is eager to get back in the ring. MVP anticipates rescheduling the match to later this year at the AT&T Stadium, and we look forward to an exciting and well-prepared contest between these two exceptional athletes. The new date of the fight will be announced by next Friday, June 7th.”

Who wins in a November clash: Jake Paul or Mike Tyson?