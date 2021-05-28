LFA featherweight and Elevation Fight Team fighter Justin Wetzell said that TJ Dillashaw allegedly tried to get the upper hand on Cory Sandhagen by spying on his training camp.

During a recent interview with James Lynch, Wetzell accused the former bantamweight champion of sending spies into Sandhagen’s camp while both trained in the Denver area.

“Yeah, he had some Ludwig students come into our Friday sparring. I wasn’t there that day but I heard about this from other people. They were like, ‘Yeah, there’s these Ludwig affiliates and when Cory started sparring in the cage, they whipped out their phones and started recording.’ And then later on Instagram, they posted some sh*t on their story bragging, ‘Hey TJ, we got these rounds for you, we’ve got it all recorded.’ Yeah, it was just kind of, I dunno,” Wetzell said.

“It was a little bit surprising but I don’t know man, it is what it is. I don’t think it’s really going to help.”

While neither Sandhagen nor Dillashaw has spoken out publicly about the alleged incident, it’s certainly concerning that yet another controversy is surrounding Dillashaw and his camp. His fight against Sandhagen this summer is his first fight in the UFC since a long layoff stemming from a two-year USADA suspension. Before that, he earned the bantamweight title for the second time in his career and defended it against Cody Garbrandt.

As for Sandhagen, he’s been on a roll since losing to current bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling at UFC 250. He’s secured back-to-back knockout performances over Marlon Moraes and Frankie Edgar entering the matchup with Dillashaw.

The winner of Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw is expected to be next in line for the bantamweight title after Sterling and Petr Yan have their title re-match later this year.

Do you think TJ Dillashaw spied on Cory Sandhagen’s training camp?