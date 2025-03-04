Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2 – Odds and Match Preview

Justin Gaethje and Rafael Fiziev are set to face off in a rematch at UFC 313 on March 8, 2025, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This co-main event follows their first clash at UFC 286 in March 2023, which was a closely contested bout that earned “Fight of the Night” honors and saw Gaethje win via majority decision. This rematch came about after Dan Hooker withdrew from UFC 313 due to a hand injury. Fiziev stepped in on short notice despite initial hesitation from Gaethje’s camp.

Justin Gaethje vs Rafael Fiziev 2 Odds

Justin Gaethje enters the UFC 313 rematch against Rafael Fiziev as a slight underdog, with odds ranging from +114 to +125, depending on the sportsbook. Fiziev, despite losing their first fight at UFC 286, is the betting favorite with odds between -125 and -142.

The method of victory markets is particularly intriguing. Justin Gaethje’s power and durability make him a strong candidate for a finish in later rounds, as his conditioning and volume often wear down opponents. Meanwhile, Fiziev’s speed and precision could lead to a stoppage if he capitalizes early. Betting analysts have noted that Gaethje’s calf kicks could be an “X-factor,” especially given Fiziev’s recovery from an ACL injury.

For bettors seeking value, Justin Gaethje as an underdog is considered appealing due to his proven ability to win against Fiziev and his broader striking skill set. Conversely, those favoring Fiziev might look at prop bets for a KO or victory inside the distance, given Gaethje’s history of stoppage losses.

A former interim lightweight champion and BMF titleholder, Gaethje is known for his aggressive fighting style and knockout power. He is ranked #3 in the UFC lightweight division. Since their first fight, Gaethje has gone 1-1, including a knockout win over Dustin Poirier and a loss to Max Holloway at UFC 300. At 36 years old, he is aiming for another title run.

Ataman’ Fiziev ranked #11 in the lightweight division, is a Muay Thai specialist with dynamic striking skills. He was on a six-fight win streak before losing to Gaethje at UFC 286. Fiziev has not fought since September 2023 due to an ACL injury sustained against Mateusz Gamrot. This rematch offers him an opportunity to avenge his loss and climb back into title contention.

This matchup is not only pivotal for both fighters’ standings in the lightweight division but also promises to deliver a thrilling contest for fans and bettors alike.