Justin Gaethje Praying ‘Cowboy’ Knocks Out Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor is set to make his Octagon return later this month (Sat. January 18, 2020) against Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in the UFC 246 pay-per-view (PPV) main event, and Justin Gaethje is hoping to see the Irishman fall.

Speaking on “MMA Tonight” on Sirius XM recently, Gaethje was asked for a prediction for McGregor vs. Cerrone. While Gaethje is leaning towards picking McGregor, he noted he’s praying that it’s Cerrone who comes out on top with a knockout win. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I’m sure I would lean towards Conor, you know distance management and timing are super, super valuable, and that’s what I think was the big key to my success in that fight [my last fight against Cowboy] and I think that’s going to be a factor in this fight. But I will pray many times over that Cowboy knocks him out.”

If McGregor does defeat Cerrone, however, he’ll likely get the next shot at the 155-pound title. Of course, he’ll have to wait for Khabib Nurmagomedov to defend his lightweight strap against Tony Ferguson on April 18. Because of this, whether McGregor wins or loses, Gaethje doesn’t think McGregor’s next fight will be for the title.

“Dude, there’s so much that can happen between now and then,” Gaethje said. “If Conor McGregor beats Cowboy Cerrone, he’s not going to get a title shot off that. He’s going to probably try and fight Jorge Masvidal and if he beats Jorge Masvidal, then he might be able to get the title shot at 155, but his next fight after Cowboy is not going to be the 155-pound title shot because that’s happening April 18.”

What do you think about Gaethje’s hope that McGregor gets knocked out by Cerrone?