Justin Gaethje is Ready to Retire If He Doesn’t Get a Title Shot, He is Not Bluffing

For Justin Gaethje, it’s all or nothing.

Now that the UFC once again has an undisputed lightweight world champion, courtesy of Ilia Topuria’s insane first-round knockout against Charles Oliveira at UFC 317, everyone wants to know who will get first crack at the newly minted titleholder.

While fans are busy rallying around the idea of Topuria vs. Paddy Pimblett following the pair’s viral face-off last month, UFC CEO Dana White seems to like the sound of a rematch between ‘El Matador’ and Max Holloway.

And then there’s Justin Gaethje, who, despite being 3-2 in his last five, feels that he is the most deserving of the bunch. And if the UFC doesn’t make good by giving him another crack at the 155-pound crown, ‘The Highlight’ is reportedly ready to hang up his gloves for good.

“Justin is not bluffing,” Chael Sonnen said on his YouTube channel while discussing Gaethje’s threats of retirement. “He said if he doesn’t fight for a title, that’s an issue for him.”



Gaethje’s most recent appearance inside the Octagon came in October when he landed a unanimous decision win over Rafael Fiziev. It was his second time defeating Fiziev, the first coming back in March 2023. In between those fights, Gaethje landed a highlight-reel head-kick KO against Dustin Poirier, winning him the BMF title in the process.

Gaethje went on to lose the BMF belt to Max Holloway at UFC 300.

The loss did little to hurt Gaethje’s ranking at 155, but now that ‘Blessed’ has officially moved up from featherweight to lightweight, the UFC may look to give Holloway the shot at Topuria, leading Gaethje to either sit out or walk away from the sport altogether.