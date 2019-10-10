Justin Gaethje Says Dustin Poirier ‘Sh*t The Bed’ Against Khabib Nurmagomedov

Spread the word!













Dustin Poirier came up short at UFC 242 in his lightweight title bid against the undefeated Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair headlined UFC 242 on pay-per-view (PPV) from Abu Dhabi.

Poirier gave a valiant effort against “The Eagle,” rocking Nurmagomedov in the second round and sinking in a deep guillotine choke on the Russian in the third. However, after Nurmagomedov was able to escape the choke, he used his top position on “The Diamond” to take his back and lock in a deep rear-naked choke. Nurmagomedov was deemed the winner via tap out.

Top UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje, who spoke at a Dominance MMA management media day this week, offered his take on Poirier’s performance against Nurmagomedov. Gaethje stated Poirier “sh*t the bed” in his opportunity to hand the Dagestani champ his first-ever loss. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“I think Dustin Poirier s*** the bed. He went out there and s*** the bed, got his ass whooped. He didn’t do what he needed to do and he didn’t even put up a fight. I don’t want to go through him to get to Khabib.”

In the meantime, Gaethje is campaigning for a fight with Conor McGregor next. While he has a strong case to challenge for the lightweight title, it’s tough to give the nod to anyone other than Tony Ferguson at this point in time.

Perhaps Gaethje will get a big money fight against McGregor after all. Or a rematch with Poirier from their initial meeting in April of last year, where Poirier knocked out Gaethje in the fourth round, could be on the table.

