Justin Gaethje Bashes Conor McGregor: ‘Go Away Or Fight’

Justin Gaethje has long been campaigning to be the man to welcome Conor McGregor back into the Octagon. However, thus far, his attempts have fallen on deaf ears. Instead of replying to Gaethje’s constant prods on social media, McGregor has been engaging for former foe Dustin Poirier.

“The Highlight” was recently speaking to TMZ, alongside his manager Ali Abdelaziz, UFC double champ Henry Cejudo, and welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, where he discussed a possible fight with McGregor.

Gaethje seems to be annoyed with McGregor’s constant teases of a return on social media. He thinks the former champion should “go away or fight.” (H/T BJPenn.com)

“He keeps tweeting he’s going to fight. On planet Earth there are two people who could possibly fight him. Me or Dustin Poirier,” Gaethje said. “He’s only fought two times in the lightweight division in his whole career. He’s fought two times, he lost one and won one. He’s ranked No. 3 for some odd reason. He needs to either go away or fight. I think it’s either me or Dustin.”

Gaethje then noted how McGregor has responded to Poirier’s advances on social media, but has remained silent in regards to a fight with himself.

“He replied to Dustin on social media. He will not reply to me,” Gaethje said. “I wrote him a message ago seven months ago just trying to be his friend. I’m trying every route. I’m trying reverse psychology. I’m trying to be his friend.

“I’m trying every f*cking route there is to draw this man out and I can’t draw him out. He’s calling out Frankie Edgar. It’s a slap in the face to me, all the other lightweights and to the standard we do here.”

Abdelaziz chimed in, noting the UFC wants to make a fight between McGregor and Gaethje happen.

“They want him to fight Justin,” Abdelaziz said.

What do you think about Gaethje’s call for McGregor to “go away or fight?”