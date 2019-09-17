Justin Gaethje Shares DM Sent To Conor McGregor (Photo)

Spread the word!













Conor McGregor needs a fight, and Justin Gaethje is ready to be the man to step in and welcome the Irishman back to the Octagon.

McGregor noted that he was close to returning against Gaethje this summer. However, after injuring his hand, those plans were scrapped. “The Highlight” has looked magnificent as of late inside the Octagon and has made it clear he wants to fight the winner of a presumed Khabib Nurmagomedov-Tony Ferguson fight, or McGregor.

“The Notorious” shook up the mixed martial arts (MMA) world recently when he shared a cryptic Tweet about his UFC return. Gaethje responded to it with a DM he sent to McGregor on Instagram, asking the Irishman to fight him in Ireland.

I’ve been waiting for a reply. pic.twitter.com/zz1EBwXykY — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 17, 2019

Gaethje comes off a first-round finish over Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone. He has emerged as a top contender at 155 pounds with his current win streak. As for McGregor, he hasn’t won a fight in the UFC since 2016. His last fight resulted in a submission loss to Nurmagomedov in October of last year, failing to recapture the 155-pound title he never lost. With Tony Ferguson clearly the next deserving fighter of a lightweight title shot, a fight between McGregor and Gaethje makes all the sense in the world.

What do you think about Gaethje sharing his DM sent to McGregor?