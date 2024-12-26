Just Bleed Chronicles: Celebrating 2024’s Bloodiest Battles

The Just Bleed Chronicles celebrates the bloodiest and goriest wars in combat sports over the year. For 2024, we are looking at terrible cuts in the UFC, bloody battles in BKFC, and even more. Let’s take a closer look at the Just Bleed Chronicles 2024.

Just Bleed Chronicles 2024

Alex Pereira TKOs Khalil Rountree

‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira left Khalil Rountree Jr. a bloody mess to defend his UFC light heavyweight title.

UFC 307 Results: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.

UFC 307 Results: Pereira vs. Rountree Jr.

Renato Moicano TKOs Benoit Saint-Denis

Brazil’s Renato Moicano made quick work of Benoit Saint-Denis and left him covered in blood in Paris.

PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after round one against Renato Moicano of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after round one against Renato Moicano of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mateusz Rebecki Def. Myktybek Orolbai

Myktybek Orolbai showed his strength by never giving up despite a broken orbital and being covered in blood in his decision loss to Mateusz Rebecki.

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (R-L) Mateusz Rebecki of Poland punches Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan in a 160-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan reacts after a 160-pound catchweight fight against Mateusz Rebecki of Poland during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Norma Dumont def. Irene Aldana

A brutal cut, one of the worst I’ve seen, slicing across the forehead of Irene Aldana at UFC 306 en route to a decision loss.

Axel Sola def. Soslan Gagloev

Axel Sola and Soslan Gagloev went to a bloody war with the Ares FC Lightweight title on the line.

Phenomenal performance by Axel Sola, just drowning a bloody Soslan Gagloev for the 2nd round stoppage to defend his ARES LW strap. Improves to 8-0-1. #ARES25 pic.twitter.com/NvFt5tt3Oc — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 26, 2024

Timur Khizriev def. Brendan Loughnane

Timur Khizriev remained unbeaten by bloodying and defeating Brendan Loughnane in a PFL championship match.

Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva was not happy with the decision, but Macy Chiasson had sliced her down to the bone and the doctor waived off the fight.

Fight is over due to the cut suffered by Mayra Bueno Silva #UFC303 pic.twitter.com/KxbNhACB6r — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) June 30, 2024

Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano suffered a brutal cut above her eye due to a clash of heads en route to her championship loss against Katie Taylor. This bloody cut took place as the co-main event just below Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

Christine Ferea def. Christine Vicens

Earlier this year at BKFC, Christine Ferea vs. Christine Vicens went down and Ferea stopped her opponent due to a nasty cut in this championship bout.

Kenny Cross vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

XFC saw a bloody war between Kenny Cross and Emmanuel Sanchez.

Yeah, Kenny Cross and Emmanuel Sanchez went to war tonight at XFC. Insane scrap. Sanchez was cut from a nasty elbow in R2 and left blood all over the cage. https://t.co/AMW4uq4rH8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 28, 2024

Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore

Jack Shore suffered a cut on his shin that forced an and to the bout. Shore and coaching staff were not happy with this stoppage.

Duangdaonoi def. Alexis Asher

Duangdaonoi stopped a bloodied Alexis Asher in a matchup in RWS Muay Thai and that cut is just gnarly.

Khanakov Bovar def. Ruben Warr

In a three-round bloody war, Unraine’s Bovar Khanakov left Ruben Warr a bloody mess in BKFC.

Joaquin Buckley def. Colby Covington

The fall of Colby Covington continues as he loses his most recent bout by way of a severe cut just above his eye. The doctor explained that he would likely lose his eyelid if the fight were to continue.

Brock Walker Wins with Bad Cut

Despite the terrible cut above his eye, Brock Walker was able to finish his opponent by TKO in BKFC.

Bobby Green Def. Jim Miller

At UFC 300 Jim Miller made history by competing UFC 100, 200, and, now, 300. Despite the major moment, he suffered a bloody loss to Bobby King Green.

We hope you enjoyed the Just Bleed Chronicles for 2024!