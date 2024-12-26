Just Bleed Chronicles: Celebrating 2024’s Bloodiest Battles
The Just Bleed Chronicles celebrates the bloodiest and goriest wars in combat sports over the year. For 2024, we are looking at terrible cuts in the UFC, bloody battles in BKFC, and even more. Let’s take a closer look at the Just Bleed Chronicles 2024.
Just Bleed Chronicles 2024
Alex Pereira TKOs Khalil Rountree
‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira left Khalil Rountree Jr. a bloody mess to defend his UFC light heavyweight title.
Renato Moicano TKOs Benoit Saint-Denis
Brazil’s Renato Moicano made quick work of Benoit Saint-Denis and left him covered in blood in Paris.
Mateusz Rebecki Def. Myktybek Orolbai
Myktybek Orolbai showed his strength by never giving up despite a broken orbital and being covered in blood in his decision loss to Mateusz Rebecki.
Norma Dumont def. Irene Aldana
A brutal cut, one of the worst I’ve seen, slicing across the forehead of Irene Aldana at UFC 306 en route to a decision loss.
Axel Sola def. Soslan Gagloev
Axel Sola and Soslan Gagloev went to a bloody war with the Ares FC Lightweight title on the line.
Timur Khizriev def. Brendan Loughnane
Timur Khizriev remained unbeaten by bloodying and defeating Brendan Loughnane in a PFL championship match.
Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva
Mayra Bueno Silva was not happy with the decision, but Macy Chiasson had sliced her down to the bone and the doctor waived off the fight.
Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano
Amanda Serrano suffered a brutal cut above her eye due to a clash of heads en route to her championship loss against Katie Taylor. This bloody cut took place as the co-main event just below Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.
Christine Ferea def. Christine Vicens
Earlier this year at BKFC, Christine Ferea vs. Christine Vicens went down and Ferea stopped her opponent due to a nasty cut in this championship bout.
Kenny Cross vs. Emmanuel Sanchez
XFC saw a bloody war between Kenny Cross and Emmanuel Sanchez.
Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore
Jack Shore suffered a cut on his shin that forced an and to the bout. Shore and coaching staff were not happy with this stoppage.
Duangdaonoi def. Alexis Asher
Duangdaonoi stopped a bloodied Alexis Asher in a matchup in RWS Muay Thai and that cut is just gnarly.
Khanakov Bovar def. Ruben Warr
In a three-round bloody war, Unraine’s Bovar Khanakov left Ruben Warr a bloody mess in BKFC.
Joaquin Buckley def. Colby Covington
The fall of Colby Covington continues as he loses his most recent bout by way of a severe cut just above his eye. The doctor explained that he would likely lose his eyelid if the fight were to continue.
Brock Walker Wins with Bad Cut
Despite the terrible cut above his eye, Brock Walker was able to finish his opponent by TKO in BKFC.
Bobby Green Def. Jim Miller
At UFC 300 Jim Miller made history by competing UFC 100, 200, and, now, 300. Despite the major moment, he suffered a bloody loss to Bobby King Green.
We hope you enjoyed the Just Bleed Chronicles for 2024!