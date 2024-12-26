Just Bleed Chronicles: Celebrating 2024’s Bloodiest Battles

ByTimothy Wheaton
The Just Bleed Chronicles celebrates the bloodiest and goriest wars in combat sports over the year. For 2024, we are looking at terrible cuts in the UFC, bloody battles in BKFC, and even more. Let’s take a closer look at the Just Bleed Chronicles 2024.

Alex Pereira TKOs Khalil Rountree

‘Poatan’ Alex Pereira left Khalil Rountree Jr. a bloody mess to defend his UFC light heavyweight title.

Khalil Roundtree cut

Renato Moicano TKOs Benoit Saint-Denis

Brazil’s Renato Moicano made quick work of Benoit Saint-Denis and left him covered in blood in Paris.

Benoit St Denis Cut
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after round one against Renato Moicano of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Renato Moicano Bloodies Benoit Saint Denis
PARIS, FRANCE – SEPTEMBER 28: Benoit Saint Denis of France reacts after round one against Renato Moicano of Brazil in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at The Accor Arena on September 28, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Mateusz Rebecki Def. Myktybek Orolbai

Myktybek Orolbai showed his strength by never giving up despite a broken orbital and being covered in blood in his decision loss to Mateusz Rebecki.

Mateusz Rebecki lands close win over Myktybek Orolbai in bloody Fight of the Night
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: (R-L) Mateusz Rebecki of Poland punches Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan in a 160-pound catchweight fight during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
Mateusz Rebecki lands close win over Myktybek Orolbai in bloody Fight of the Night 1
ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – OCTOBER 26: Myktybek Orolbai of Kyrgyzstan reacts after a 160-pound catchweight fight against Mateusz Rebecki of Poland during the UFC 308 event at Etihad Arena on October 26, 2024 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Norma Dumont def. Irene Aldana

A brutal cut, one of the worst I’ve seen, slicing across the forehead of Irene Aldana at UFC 306 en route to a decision loss.

Irene Aldana Cut
Irene Aldana Cut Blood

Axel Sola def. Soslan Gagloev

Axel Sola and Soslan Gagloev went to a bloody war with the Ares FC Lightweight title on the line.

Timur Khizriev def. Brendan Loughnane

Timur Khizriev remained unbeaten by bloodying and defeating Brendan Loughnane in a PFL championship match.

brendan Loughnane blood cut PFL
brendan Loughnane blood

Macy Chiasson def. Mayra Bueno Silva

Mayra Bueno Silva was not happy with the decision, but Macy Chiasson had sliced her down to the bone and the doctor waived off the fight.

Katie Taylor def. Amanda Serrano

Amanda Serrano suffered a brutal cut above her eye due to a clash of heads en route to her championship loss against Katie Taylor. This bloody cut took place as the co-main event just below Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson.

amanda serrano getty cut 3

Christine Ferea def. Christine Vicens

Earlier this year at BKFC, Christine Ferea vs. Christine Vicens went down and Ferea stopped her opponent due to a nasty cut in this championship bout.

Kenny Cross vs. Emmanuel Sanchez

XFC saw a bloody war between Kenny Cross and Emmanuel Sanchez.

Joanderson Brito def. Jack Shore

Jack Shore suffered a cut on his shin that forced an and to the bout. Shore and coaching staff were not happy with this stoppage.

Duangdaonoi def. Alexis Asher

Duangdaonoi stopped a bloodied Alexis Asher in a matchup in RWS Muay Thai and that cut is just gnarly.

RWS Muay Thai Cut

Khanakov Bovar def. Ruben Warr

In a three-round bloody war, Unraine’s Bovar Khanakov left Ruben Warr a bloody mess in BKFC.

Joaquin Buckley def. Colby Covington

The fall of Colby Covington continues as he loses his most recent bout by way of a severe cut just above his eye. The doctor explained that he would likely lose his eyelid if the fight were to continue.

Brock Walker Wins with Bad Cut

Despite the terrible cut above his eye, Brock Walker was able to finish his opponent by TKO in BKFC.

Bobby Green Def. Jim Miller

At UFC 300 Jim Miller made history by competing UFC 100, 200, and, now, 300. Despite the major moment, he suffered a bloody loss to Bobby King Green.

Bobby Green def. Jim Miller UFC 300 24

We hope you enjoyed the Just Bleed Chronicles for 2024!

Timothy Wheaton is a combat sports writer who covers MMA, Kickboxing, and Muay Thai. He has been an avid follower of these sports since 2005. Tim has even covered the UFC, GLORY, PFL, Bellator, and more, in person at live events.

With Low Kick MMA, Tim has contributed interviews, articles, and podcasts.

Tim also works with a host of other media sites such as Calf Kick Sports, Sportskeeda MMA, Combat Press, Fighters Only, MMA Sucka, Vecht Sport Info, and Beyond Kickboxing. Tim is the authority on kickboxing and an MMA journalist who has covered K-1, PRIDE FC, UFC, GLORY Kickboxing, Bellator, PFL, ONE Championship, and plenty more.

