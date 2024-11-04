Photos – Khalil Rountree shows off gruesome scars after UFC 307 title fight with Alex Pereira

Following his back-and-forth title fight with Alex Pereira last month, UFC 307 headliner, Khalil Rountree has shown off his fare share of battle scars — notably on his face off the back of his eventual knockout defeat to the Brazilian.

Rountree, who retains the number six rank in the official light heavyweight pile off the back of his knockout loss to Sao Paulo finishing ace, Pereira — forced the former two-division champion to the fourth round in their UFC 307 main event in Utah.

Suffering an eventual fourth round stoppage via strikes at the Octagon fence, Rountree — who was left with a crimson mask by the Brazilian striker in Salt Lake City.

Khalil Rountree left with severe scars following Alex Pereira loss

Dealing with a slew of cuts and slices across his significant swelled face throughout the latter rounds of his fight with Pereira — weeks on from the pairing, Rountree has revealed the battle scars he’s been left with as a result.

And yet to receive booking following his loss to Pereira in a championship setting, Rountree claimed a future pairing between himself and former undisputed champion, Jamahal Hill was likely to occur in the near future to boot.

“I think it’s almost inevitable, right?” Khalil Rountree said of a fight with Jamahal Hill during an interview with Kevin Iole. “I think he’s ranked number three, so I think up there in the top-5 is kind of inevitable. So, let’s see what happens, I think pretty shortly there I’ll be talking to the matchmakers and the bosses and see what they think.

“I’m here for it all,” Khalil Rountree explained. “I’m not done. I’m going to continue, I hope and believe that I’ll have another chance at fighting for the belt whether it’s Alex (Pereira) or whoever else if someone is able to take it from him, but yeah, I think that fight could definitely still happen.”