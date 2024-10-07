Julianna Peña Dubs Kayla Harrison After UFC 307 Win – Calls Out Amanda Nunes

Julianna Peña has once again shaken up the women’s bantamweight division again after defeating Raquel Pennington in a controversial split decision victory at UFC 307. Peña became just the second woman in the 135 pound division to become a two-time champion joining her rival and UFC legend, Amanda Nunes.

After the victory while being interviewed by Joe Rogan, even Julianna Peña didn’t sound fully confident when asked if she did enough to secure the win. “I wasn’t sure, I heard the judges tonight were doing some crazy stuff, so…You never want to leave it in the hands of the judges and that’s unfortunate I went to a decision but happy I got the win…,” said the new bantamweight champion.

Julianna Peña Dubs Kayla Harrison during interview

Kayla Harrison, who also won her fight at UFC 307 is presumably next in line for the women’s 135-pound title shot. After convincingly defeating Ketlen Vieira via unanimous decision, Harrison solidified herself as the next title challenger. In Julianna Peña’s post-fight interview, she was asked about a fight against Harrison next but completely ignored it and opted to go a different direction.

When Joe Rogan asked Peña about a potential fight with Harrison, she didn’t acknowledge it and decided to call out her rival who happens to be retired. What I really like is for Amanda Nunes to quit ducking and come back inside this octagon and let’s settle it,” said Peña. She even went on to say it’d be the “greatest fight in mixed martial arts history” and that Nunes “isn’t done being retired”.

The broadcast then panned to a split screen of Peña and Harrison in which Harrison was making hand gestures indicating Julianna Peña ignoring the potential fight.

Could Amanda Nunes make a return?

The former two-division champion is widely considered the UFC women’s GOAT. Amanda Nunes and Julianna Peña are currently 1-1 against one another which prompted the call out so they can “settle the score” stated Peña. Nunes didn’t have much to say about it yet but she did post a brief message on X after the call out.

🦁😉 — Amanda Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) October 6, 2024

Peña submitted Nunes in their first matchup but ‘The Lioness’ dominated the next one in a unanimous decision win. Nunes fought once more after against Irene Aldana before calling it a career and retiring as a two-division champion.

Why Kayla Harrison is up next for title shot

Despite Julianna Peña dubbing Kayla Harrison as her next opponent, it only makes sense Harrison gets her shot. She is now 2-0 in the UFC defeating and dominating both Holly Holm and Ketlen Vieira. The two-time Olympic gold medalist is now 18-1 in her MMA career and has been a household name in women’s MMA since coming to the UFC. She’s been accused of “skipping the line” in terms of her ranking in the division but has been able to back it up with her performances.

There was good reason as to why Joe Rogan asked Peña about a potential fight with Harrison and it’s because she’s up next. She defeated the No. 2 ranked Vieira and now stands as the number one contender in the women’s bantamweight division. It’ll still be interesting to see if Nunes makes a return to the octagon or if Peña vs. Harrison is the next matchup at 135 pounds.