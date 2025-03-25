Czechia Left in Limbo: UFC Event Unlikely Until 2026 says UFC Leadership

The UFC does not appear to be planning a return to Czechia in the near future. According to UFC executive David Shaw, while there is significant interest in hosting a UFC event in Europe, particularly in countries like the Czech Republic and Germany, fans should not expect an event in 2025.

Is the UFC Coming Back to the Czech Republic?

While speaking to the media after UFC London, Shaw mentioned that 2026 might be a more likely window for a potential UFC event in these regions. Shaw highlighted the success of local promotions, such as Oktagon, which have managed to sell out large venues like football stadiums. This success is seen as encouraging for the UFC, as it demonstrates a strong demand for mixed martial arts events in Europe.

He said:

“It’s definitely encouraging. We’ve learned about Oktagon’s success, including their broadcasts. Our renewed deal in Germany highlighted the sport’s growth, partly due to Oktagon’s efforts, which is great. This helps generate local athletes, strengthening the pipeline in those regions. It galvanizes the fan base, increases broadcast and media values, and shows demand from ticket sales. This is why we’re considering 2026 as the next likely window for an event.”

Photo by Tim Wheaton

The growth of local promotions helps generate more local athletes and galvanizes the fan base, which in turn increases broadcast and media values. However, the UFC’s current focus and broadcast commitments in the U.S. are factors that will delay any potential European events until at least 2026.

The UFC has recently renewed its broadcast deal in Germany, which includes discussions about the growth of the sport, partly attributed to the success of local promotions like Oktagon. This growth is positive for the UFC, as it indicates a robust pipeline of athletes and a strong fan base in Europe. Despite this, Czech fans will have to wait a bit longer for a UFC event to return to their country.