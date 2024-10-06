Julianna Pena wins title, lands narrow split decision over Raquel Pennington – UFC 307 Highlights
Julianna Pena has minted herself as the undisputed bantamweight champion for the second time in her Octagon tenure tonight in her grudge fight with Raquel Pennington — defeating the Colorado native in a close, split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) win in the co-main event of UFC 307.
Pena, who had been sidelined since she dropped a rematch title fight loss against two-time foe, former two-weight champion and common-opponent, Amanda Nunes over two years ago in Dallas, Texas.
And taking the opening two rounds tonight against defending gold holder, Pennington — with the opening frame proving to be the swing round in their bout on two judge’s scorecards, Pena would most definitely take the third round — almost forcing a neck crank submission as well.
However, facing massive adversity in the fourth round, Pena was dropped with a huge overhand from Pennington — who scored her first-ever knockdown in the promotion with the shot, before attempting to wrap up a guillotine choke and eventually losing position.
Surviving the scare to win the bantamweight crown for the second time in her UFC tenure, Pena appeared to skirt a title defense against Kayla Harrison next — who beat Ketlen Vieira tonight, in favor of a trilogy rubber match with the above-mentioned, Nunes.