Julianna Pena wins title, lands narrow split decision over Raquel Pennington – UFC 307 Highlights

Julianna Pena has minted herself as the undisputed bantamweight champion for the second time in her Octagon tenure tonight in her grudge fight with Raquel Pennington — defeating the Colorado native in a close, split decision (48-47, 47-48, 48-47) win in the co-main event of UFC 307.

Pena, who had been sidelined since she dropped a rematch title fight loss against two-time foe, former two-weight champion and common-opponent, Amanda Nunes over two years ago in Dallas, Texas.

And taking the opening two rounds tonight against defending gold holder, Pennington — with the opening frame proving to be the swing round in their bout on two judge’s scorecards, Pena would most definitely take the third round — almost forcing a neck crank submission as well.

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – OCTOBER 05: (R-L) Julianna Pena punches Raquel Pennington in the UFC bantamweight championship fight during the UFC 307 event at Delta Center on October 05, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

However, facing massive adversity in the fourth round, Pena was dropped with a huge overhand from Pennington — who scored her first-ever knockdown in the promotion with the shot, before attempting to wrap up a guillotine choke and eventually losing position.

Surviving the scare to win the bantamweight crown for the second time in her UFC tenure, Pena appeared to skirt a title defense against Kayla Harrison next — who beat Ketlen Vieira tonight, in favor of a trilogy rubber match with the above-mentioned, Nunes.

Below, catch the highlights from Julianna Pena’s title fight win over Raquel Pennington