Kayla Harrison grinds out decision over Ketlen Vieira in hard-Fought win – UFC 307 Highlights

Likely punching her ticket to a title charge against the winner of tonight’s co-headliner, former PFL star, Kayla Harrison survived some every moments on the feet against perennial bantamweight contender, Ketlen Vieira, landing a unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28) victory against the Brazilian in their grudge fight.

Harrison, who entered tonight’s high-stakes pairing with Vieira off the back of an Octagon debut win over former bantamweight champion Holly Holm back in April, improved to 18-1 as a professional with tonight’s win.

And briefly showing off her wrestling acumen in the first round, Kayla Harrison, a former two-time PFL lightweight tournament winner and two-time Olympic gold medal winner, managed to survive some notable swelling and adversity in the second frame — with the Ohio native opened with a slicing elbow above her right eye and from her nose.

However, midway through the third round, Harrison would return to her stomping ground of the canvas with a swift takedown, riding out a decision win.

And off the back of her victory, Harrison staked her claim for a title challenge against the victor of tonight’s co-main event fight between champion, Raquel Pennington, and challenger, Julianna Pena.

Below, catch the highlights from Kayla Harrison’s decision win over Ketlen Vieira