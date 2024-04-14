Dana White urges Holly Holm to retire after dominant UFC 300 loss to Kayla Harrison: ‘I would love to see it’

UFC CEO Dana White calls for Holly Holm to retire following her loss to Kayla Harrison last night as part of the monumental 300 card.

Aged 42, Holm would add yet another notable name to her lengthy resume when welcoming former PFL champion, Harrison, to the UFC. Unfortunately for the former bantamweight champion it wasn’t to be her night – Harrison dominated the contest with her heavy top game leading to an eventual submission in the second round.

Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

It likely marks one of the last, if not the final fight of Holly Holm’s legendary career, competing in 17 UFC contests, picking up a title and fighting the very best in the sport. This of course comes after a professional boxing career in which she won several world titles and amassed a record of 33-2-3.

What’s next for Holly Holm?

Speaking at the post-fight press conference, White discussed the 135lb clash and praised Holm before calling for her to retire.

“So going in against a legend like Holly, who has a ton of Octagon time, and I don’t care what level Kayla Harrison has competed in, I guarantee you she had serious jitters tonight. She came in there, performed and put it to an absolute legend in all of combat sports,” said White as he addressed the media.

“Obviously a big night for Kayla and a big win, but I would love to see Holly retire.”

As for Harrison, the 33-year-old is in line for a big fight later on in the year and if she continues to win, will be on the brink at a shot of the title. The American is a good injection of excitement to a division which has failed to capture the public as of late.

What is your favourite moment from Holly Holm’s career?