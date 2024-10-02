Judge Rejects Jake Paul’s Motion to Dismiss in $100M Bribery Defamation Lawsuit

YouTuber and Boxer Jake Paul has found himself in hot water over a bribery defamation lawsuit going down in the courts. Mike Tyson isn’t the only opponent ‘The Problem Child’ needs to worry about.

Jake Paul is Being Sued

Jake Paul is being sued over defamation by Eddie Hearn of Matchroom Boxing over bribing a judge named Glenn Feldman to favor certain fighters in major boxing matches. Paul claimed that Hearn bribed Feldman to produce biased scorecards in fights involving Amanda Serrano vs. Katie Taylor and Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, where Serrano and Joshua both lost on points.

Jake Paul and Amanda Serrano

In September 2022, Serrano became the first athlete to sign with Paul’s promotional company, Most Valuable Promotions, which aimed to elevate women’s boxing and ensure fairer treatment for female fighters. He was impressed by her performance and recognized her potential to draw attention to women’s boxing, which had been historically under-promoted.

Matchroom Boxing

Matchroom Boxing asked Paul to publicly retract his statement. When Paul refused, they filed a defamation lawsuit seeking over $100 million in damages. Glenn Feldman, the accused judge, joined the lawsuit as a co-plaintiff.

Most recently, a judge denied Paul’s attempt to have the case dismissed, meaning the lawsuit will proceed. The next legal step is a pre-trial conference on October 16, 2024, although Paul is not expected to attend.

Jake Paul will meet heavyweight legend Mike Tyson in a blockbuster boxing match on November 15 which will stream on Netflix. Afterward, sometime in 2025, ‘The Problem Child’ will make his MMA debut in the PFL. Paul has made a name for himself in the boxing world by defeating former UFC fighters such as Aderson Silva, Mike Perry, Ben Askren, and Tyron Woodley, among others.