Jake Paul to make MMA Debut in the PFL in 2025 Says CEO “It’ll be a spectacle.”

Jake Paul will soon be turning his attention to MMA after his blockbuster fight against heavyweight legend Mike Tyson. The CEO of the PFL Peter Murray confirmed recently that the Youtuber-turned-boxer will be competing in MMA in 2025.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson

Officially scheduled for November 15, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, Jake Paul will face the boxing legend ‘Iron‘ Mike Tyson. The bout will consist of eight rounds, each lasting two minutes

Jake Paul transitioned from being a star on YouTube to the professional boxing ring. Along the way, he has defeated UFC athletes such as Nate Diaz, Anderson Silva, and Tyron Woodley, among others. Mike Tyson, who turns 58 just weeks before the fight, is a legendary former heavyweight champion with a storied career that includes becoming the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title. However, he has been inactive for nearly 20 years aside from a long exhibition match against Roy Jones Jr.

Jake Paul in MMA

After his blockbuster boxing match against Mike Tyson, the US-born athlete Jake Paul will turn his attention to MMA in the PFL. In an interview with Bloody Elbow, PFL CEO Peter Murray confirmed that 2025 will be the date. He said:

“We have a partnership with Jake and we’re looking forward to supporting him in MMA. We’re going to stage that mega event next year and more to come on that too, that will happen. There’s a number of opponents who continue to line up. “Conceptually this event continues to getting bigger and bigger. Jake has committed to take on a for real, legitimate fighter. So it’ll be a spectacle.”

On October 19, the PFL is set to broadcast live from Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The main card is headlined by a heavyweight title fight between former UFC champion Francis Ngannou and Renan Ferreira, the towering knockout machine. MMA legend Cris Cyborg faces Larissa Pacheco, the PFL champion, in the co-main event.