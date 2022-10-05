Jose Aldo has opened the door for a potential move to the boxing world, but has officially ruled out any return to the octagon.

Aldo will go down as one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and a pioneer of the sport. His reign of dominance over the featherweight division lasted years, and his ascension to the top of the bantamweight division, many years into his career was a joy to watch. Aldo still has one fight left on his UFC contract, but he will not be fighting it out.

“I’m trying to see the best path I’ll take right now,” Aldo said. “I won’t fight MMA, that’s for sure. I thank everybody calling me from other promotions, but I haven’t left the UFC, I remain under contract with them. I’ll see where I’ll fit.” (Transcribed by MMAFighting)

His last bout against Merab Dvalishvili didn’t go his way, as he defended perfectly against the takedowns, but didn’t exhort enough offense to get the decision victory. A win over Dvalishvili would have most likely earned him a title fight once again in the bantamweight division, but unfortunately the legendary fighter came up short. Aldo recently stated in an interview that the only thing that stuck with him after all these years as an MMA fighter, was that he never got his rematch with Conor McGregor.

Jose Aldo won’t be returning to the octagon, but he has been thinking about taking his talents to the boxing ring

“Boxing is a possibility,” Aldo explained. “It was always a dream I had in my life, I never hid that from anyone. It was always a dream. But let’s see. Everybody says I’m still young, that I have a few years [left]. First, for now, with the birth of my son, I want to enjoy my family, and then I’ll think of the professional side.”

Aldo had flirted with the idea of making the change to boxing a few years ago, but never did. He would be one of many MMA fighters that have tried their hand in the boxing ring, as of late.