Jorge Masvidal Warns Kamaru Usman: I’m Going To Embarrass You

Spread the word!













While Jorge Masvidal would like a big money fight next, against the likes of Conor McGregor or Nick Diaz, he could very well be fighting for the UFC welterweight title instead.

That would mean a matchup against Kamaru Usman. It’s no secret that Masvidal and Usman don’t like each other. In fact, the pair nearly came to blows during Super Bowl media day this week after crossing paths. The pair engaged in a verbal exchange before being separated by security. Speaking with Jim Rome on radio row, Masvidal admitted that a fight with Usman is likely what’s next for him.

“Usman, it’s looking like him,” Masvidal said. “We’re going to sit down with the UFC, run these numbers, and if they make sense, Usman is getting baptized on TV.”

Masvidal went on to claim that Usman has been “fanboying” over him for years. He also looked directly into the camera and issued a warning to “The Nigerian Nightmare,” saying he’s going to “embarrass” him if they share the Octagon against one another.

“For starters,” Masvidal began, “This guys been fanboying over me for most of his career. I never asked him for a picture, but when he first met me, like, six years ago, he’s asking me for a picture. You can see I’ve been fighting for a lot longer, so you can see why this guy is so in love with me. He grew up watching me, whether it was in the street fights, you know, he grew up watching me. For him to say, you know cause your girlfriend is listening, you’re trying to impress her or something – stop.

“And the other thing is, he got asked, he could’ve cut one of the best promos ever, if he could actually talk. He got asked after his fight with the guy that he broke his jaw, “Hey what do you think about Masvidal?” And I’m the Fighter Of The Year, and that only gets handed out to one individual out of the thousands of amazing athletes. I’m sure they do the same thing in the NFL, they hand out to the best player of the year – I got that award. Fighter Of The Year. And I’m in his weight class, and when they asked him, “Jorge Masvidal?” He said, “Who? No, I don’t know who that is,” but I want to fight the guy that’s ranked under him, that he already beat.

“So Usman’s not really a fighter, he’s more of a politician, cause he’s telling people he wants to fight, but what he’s saying, what he’s showing, I mean, we’re going to go into negotiations and we’ll see what happens, you know? But I’ll tell you this right now, he said in an interview as well that he gets amped up, he gets excited when guys talk trash, you know?

“So this is not for you or the viewers this is directly for Usman – I’m going to embarrass you from start to finish. And I’m going to say it now so when it gets replayed 10 years from now I’ll tell you I told you so. I’m going to embarrass you. Whether it’s on national TV or if I see you right now here today, whenever I see you, I’m going to embarrass you fro the words you have said.”

What do you think of Masvidal claiming he’s going to embarrass Usman if they fight?