Jorge Masvidal Wants To Fight Nate Diaz In California

Jorge Masvidal said he would accept a Nate Diaz fight in a heartbeat. Then, after UFC 241, the Stockton-native called out “Gamebred,” which brought him to a smile.

Now, according to Masvidal’s manager, Abe Kawa, “Gamebred” wants that fight to happen in Diaz’s backyard in California, or as close to California as he can get.

“I think December in Vegas is probably where he would prefer it,” Kawa said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show (h/t MMA Fighting). “Actually, he wants to go to Cali where Nate’s from. I don’t want to give too much, I’d rather it come from Jorge than me, so I’ll try to keep it as simple as possible.

“But he looks at this fight more like the [Darren] Till [fight]; he’s gonna go into someone else’s backyard and he prefers that over anything else. So if Vegas is the closest thing he could get to Cali, then, you know, Vegas.”

But, whether or not it happens is yet to be seen. However, Kawa said he spoke to people in the UFC and thinks it happens.

“I believe so. I believe that’s a good fight, I think both of these guys will go on, put on a show for everybody and I think that’s what we all want,” Kawa said. “I’m a fight fan at heart, before everything else and if you’re a fight fan, this is like Christmas for everybody.

“Right after the fight, I had a brief conversation with the higher-ups and it looks like they like the fight. That being said, we should be getting together sometime this week to see how that goes.”

It will no doubt be a massive fight for the fans and has the potential to be the biggest fight of the year. The two are fan favorites and always put on exciting fights.

Do you think Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz happens? And will it happen in California?