Jorge Masvidal Would Sign Nate Diaz Fight Agreement ‘In A Heartbeat’

It’s well known by now that Jorge Masvidal is after the welterweight title. However, a fight with Nate Diaz is something that greatly interests him as well.

Diaz returns on Saturday night when he takes on Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241. There’s been talk of him potentially facing Masvidal if he defeats Pettis. Such a fight would undoubtedly be a crowd-pleaser, especially given the pair’s personalities and fighting styles.

The same goes for Masvidal would sign the contract for that fight instantly:

“In a heartbeat, we’re signing,” Masvidal told media recently (transcript via MMA Junkie). “I’ve been chasing the belt for 16 years, but that’s such a fight for me, for the fans, for the sport, and it’s two Latin dogs just going at it. We haven’t seen that in the sport too much. We need to see it.

“You’re just going to lock up two dogs in the cage and let them go. Let’s find out what happens. That’s a fight I would love. If that fight gets offered, we’re taking it.”

Masvidal’s priority, however, remains the welterweight title. It’s the only reason he’d want to face someone with current champion Kamaru Usman’s style. Otherwise, he would prefer facing fighters like Diaz who are capable of taking his soul:

“I want the fights that will push me over the top,” Masvidal added. “The title for me means everything because I don’t have it, but Kamaru’s not like a dangerous dude. It’s not a fight that I’m scared to get hurt in. A guy like Nate, I know he’s going to try to rip my head off. He’s going to try to take my soul. So those big fights like that motivate me to work out, to get in there.”

Do you think we’ll see Diaz vs. Masvidal? Or do you think this roadblock will prevent it from happening?