UFC commentator and former middleweight champion Michael Bisping has recently raised questions about Jon Jones‘ desire to fight current UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. Who many have accused Jones of ducking, as the fight never took place despite Aspinall being the interim champion for over a year.

After a series of social media posts over the announced UFC white house event and Jones claiming to be back in the Drug testing pool for the UFC, many, including Michael Bisping, have come to question just how serious Jones is with the following:

“Do we believe him? Do we take it at face value? Is he talking out of his ass? We don’t know. Maybe he’s having fun. Maybe he’s messing with Tom. Maybe he’s drunk. Maybe he’s having a few beers on the 4th of July, sitting there with his boys at a barbecue right now laughing his ass off. Or maybe he’s serious. Maybe it’s real. Maybe he is going to come back. Maybe he will potentially man up and fight Tom Aspinall.”

Michael Bisping, like many, is indifferent to Jon Jones at this point

Many MMA fans are no longer interested in Jon Jones as a fighter, not just Michael Bisping. With YouTube influencers, fans chanting against Jon Jones, and former fighters all calling for Jones to be exiled from the sport due to his unwillingness to unify the title until he was stripped. So the potential return of the disgraced king is all up to the man himself.