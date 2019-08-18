Dana White Responds To Nate Diaz Calling Out Jorge Masvidal After UFC 241 Win

Spread the word!













UFC president Dana White is receptive to a mouthwatering welterweight showdown between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Following his win over Anthony Pettis in the co-main event of UFC 241 last night, Diaz proceeded to call out Masvidal. Many may have expected him to call out Conor McGregor for a trilogy fight instead.

However, a bout with Masvidal is more than exciting by itself as the Anaheim crowd, as well as “Gamebred” — who was in attendance — showed their approval.

The decision ultimately lies with White in the end, but the UFC head honcho seemed to be excited by the prospect of it:

“I mean, who wouldn’t want to see that fight?” White responded when asked about Diaz vs. Masvidal during the post-fight press conference. “I think everybody would want to see that fight. So I don’t know. We’ll see how that stuff plays out.”

Diaz was competing in his first fight in nearly three years when he fought Pettis. For many in the mixed martial arts world, the hope is that the Stockton native continues to be active rather than taking another long layoff.

While there are no guarantees about his future, White does see a positive in Diaz calling out Masvidal:

“Who knows?” White responded when asked how to get Diaz to be active. “He called out Masvidal tonight so that’s a positive thing. There’s no guarantees, who knows?”

Do you think Diaz will remain active and fight Masvidal?