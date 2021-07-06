Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has urged former American Top Team stablemate, former interim welterweight champion, Colby Covington to release the footage of former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier dropping him with body shots in sparring — after Covington posted footage of Poirier knocking down a sparring partner.



Masvidal, who trains with Poirier at the Coconut Creek, Florida facility, urged Covington to share the footage of Poirier allegedly dropping him with body shots during a sparring session — claiming that Covington, who now plys his trade at MMA Masters has always had a problem with people with “power“.



“Why don’t you post the video of @DustinPoirier dropping you with a body shot?” Masvidal posted on Twitter, referencing Covington. “Always hating on people with power #superneccesary“

In March of this year, Covington claimed that Poirier had dropped an amateur sparring partner in the run up to his September 2019 lightweight title unification bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov, before gloating and taunting the sparring partner, proclaiming “And New“”.



“Dustin (Poirier) is not a nice, charitable guy,” Covington said. “He is a piece of sh*t person — let me show you this video, Mike, so you can see it off-camera, I can’t show it on camera, look at this, look at this fight, this was at training. Wait, this is an amateur, by the way, no headgear, he was going training with him, watch. Watch what he says in his face, ‘And New’ — he’s rubbing it in the kid’s face after he drops him. What’s nice and honorable, and charitable about that?“



“You just dropped an amateur who came to help you train for Khabib (Nurmagomedov) which — why are you training with amateurs when you’re preparing for Khabib as it is?” Covington continued. “You have the best wrestler, the best cardio freak in the gym as there is at the gym at the time, but you chose to train with amateurs and you’re supposed to be this good guy but you’re not and you’re knocking out amateurs, and you’re yelling in their face, ‘And New’. That’s not Khabib kid, you didn’t just knock out Khabib. So Dustin’s a prick. Dustin’s a piece of sh*t, and I’m sick of this, ‘nice guy’ act.“



This evening, Covington chose to release the footage of Poirier dropping the sparring partner on his official Twitter account — as the latter makes his return to the Octagon this weekend at UFC 264 in a trilogy rubber match against Conor McGregor.



“The guy wearing full nerf gear head to toe to protect his face and his feelings is (Dustin) Poirier,” Covington posted. “The guy with no headgear, wrestling credentials or brain cells left is “Khabib” (Nurmagomedov). @DustinPoirier Good guy? Bad guy? You be the judge. #AndNew #UFC264“



Reports emerged last night that BMF titleholder, Masvidal was hoping to secure an Octagon return by October or November of this year, with eyes set on both former title challenger, Nick Diaz, as well as Covington as potential opponents for his return.