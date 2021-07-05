Jorge Masvidal is seeking vengeance on the UFC’s welterweight division after back-to-back losses to champion Kamaru Usman and has a couple of big names in mind when it comes to his targeted Fall return to fighting.

Masvidal has been a busy man as of late, beginning the opening shows of his Gamebred FC promotion in his first experience as a fight promoter. Just a few months after his devastating knockout loss at UFC 261 in Jacksonville, Masvidal is already starting to reportedly stir the spot and brainstorm on what’s next for his UFC career.

MMA reporter Ariel Helwani was the first to report that Masvidal wants to fight later this year, preferably against either top welterweight contender Colby Covington or the returning legend Nick Diaz.

“Spoke to Jorge Masvidal’s manager, Abraham Kawa, about what’s next for Masvidal,” Helwani tweeted. “”He said Masvidal is targeting a return in October/November against either Nick Diaz or Colby Covington.””

UFC president Dana White has already stated on multiple occasions that Covington will be the next title challenger to Usman’s belt. Covington and Usman fought in arguably one of the greatest UFC welterweight title fights back at UFC 245 and fans and UFC officials have been clamoring for a rematch ever since. Covington has been inactive and hasn’t fought since his win over Tyron Woodley at UFC Vegas 11.

Diaz has long been rumored to be making a return to the UFC following long suspensions handed out by USADA and NSAC. Diaz hasn’t fought since his no-contest against Anderson Silva back at UFC 183 after Silva tested positive for PEDs.

Masvidal has exploded to stardom since his incredible run back in 2019, with wins over Darren Till, Ben Askren and Nate Diaz. He has quickly become one of the most popular fighters in MMA today due to his ferocious style in the octagon along with his street-savvy persona outside of the cage.

Who do you think Jorge Masvidal should fight next in his next UFC bout targeted for later this year?