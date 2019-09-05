Dana White: We Might Not Hear From Nate Diaz For Another Three Years

Spread the word!













One of the biggest possible fights to make right now in mixed martial arts (MMA) is the welterweight clash between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

Diaz comes off a unanimous decision victory over Anthony “Showtime” Pettis at UFC 241 in California. After the win, Diaz called out Masvidal out of respect, but noted, “he ain’t no west coast gangster.” Now, fans are clamoring for a matchup between two of the biggest fan-favorites in the sport.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, UFC President Dana White was asked about the fight. White noted that Diaz has fought once in the last three years, and it’s possible we don’t hear from the Stockton slugger for another three years if he doesn’t come to the table.

“Listen, Nate Diaz has fought once in the last three years,” White said. “I don’t know. I don’t even think of Nate when I think about the big picture stuff, I don’t even think about Nate. Nate is one of those weird situations where, we might not hear from that kid for another three years.”

A fight between Diaz and Masvidal has the potential to be the biggest of the year. Masvidal has previously said he hopes the bout can take place before the end of the year, but based on White’s comments, it sounds like it may take a bit longer.

What do you think about White saying we might not hear from Diaz for another three years?