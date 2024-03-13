Jorge Masvidal issues chilling threat to Nate Diaz ahead of June boxing fight: ‘He’s a dead man walking’

Booked to fight fellow former UFC star, Nate Diaz in a professional boxing match on June 1. next – former welterweight title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has claimed the Stockton favorite is a “dead man walking” ahead of their rematch.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title chaser under the banner of the Dana White-led promotion, called time on his professional combat sports career back in April of last year following a fourth consecutive loss in a Miami homecoming against Gilbert Burns.

Jorge Masvidal fights Nate Diaz once more on June 1.

And slated to make his retirement-snapping comeback on June 1. this year in Inglewood, California, Masvidal is set to headline a pay-per-view event against The Ultimate Fighter winner, Diaz in a 175 pound light heavyweight rematch over the course of 10 rounds.

Previewing his second professional clash with Diaz, Masvidal described the former lightweight championship challenger as a “dead man walking” into their summer re-run inside the squared circle.



“Nate’s (Diaz) a dead man walking,” Jorge Masvidal said in a press release obtained by LowKick MMA. “I can’t wait to prove that last time [UFC 244] was no fluke. He got saved by the referee. Now, we are boxing, which he says is his forte, but he’s got no shot at beating me. I’m not going to give him an inch in that ring to even breathe.”

“If he thought our MMA match was bad, this is going to be much worse,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I’m going to drown him. I want to put away any talk that he and I are the same, or that the referee saved the day. All of that talk ends June 1. Violence and throwing hands are in both of our blood, but as I proved before, I’m a far superior athlete and I’m a meaner fighter. When June 1. comes, I’ll put all unanswered questions to rest, live for the world to see.”

Making his professional boxing debut back in 2005, Masvidal turned in a majority decision win over Joseph Benjamin over the course of four rounds.

Himself making his first outing since his UFC departure in combat sports last August, Diaz dropped a one-sided decision loss to outspoken social media star, Jake Paul in his first professional boxing match.

Fighting together back in 2019 at Madison Square Garden, Masvidal turned in a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over Diaz in the pair’s symbolic BMF title fight atop UFC 244, becoming the title’s inaugural holder.

