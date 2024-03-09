Jack Della Maddalena stops Gilbert Burns with brutal knee knockout, calls out Shavkat Rakhmonov – UFC 299 Highlights

Australian welterweight talent, Jack Della Maddalena has turned in career straight win number seventeen tonight on the main card of UFC 299 in Miami — landing the most high-profile win of his Octagon tenure to date with a third round knockout win over former title challenger, Gilbert Burns.

Della Maddalena, a product of Dana White’s Contender Series — was forced to the third round for the third consecutive fight tonight in his main card performance against Brazilian veteran, Burns, however, prevented the pair seeing a judge’s scorecard this time around.

Battling with Burns vertical and horizontal throughout their main card pivotal clash tonight in ‘The Sunshine State’, Perth finisher, Jack Della Maddalena scored yet another Octagon win, scrambling back to his feet and landing a brutal knee up the middle on Brazilian ace, Burns.

And following up on the slumping Burns, Della Maddalena forced the issue finally with a slew of ground strikes and elbow barrages, to land a knockout win over the Brazilian.

In the immediate aftermath of his victory — Della Maddalena called for a massive welterweight showdown with fellow favorite finishing expert, Shavkat Rakhmonov in his return to the Octagon.

Below, catch the highlights from Jack Della Maddalena’s win at UFC 299 tonight