Coach dismisses Islam Makhachev’s chances against Leon Edwards

Ahead of his own comeback at UFC 304 this weekend in another championship setting, Leon Edwards who prove too much of a task to overthrow by Islam Makhachev in a long-mooted super fight, according to the Birmingham star’s head coach.

Edwards, the current undisputed welterweight champion, returns to action this weekend in the main event of the promotion’s return to Manchester, taking on surging former-foe, Belal Muhammad in the pair’s title fight rematch.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

First sharing the Octagon back in 2020, Edwards would first to a second round official ‘No Contest’ against the Illinois native in the pair’s matchup – before landing an inadvertent eye poke, rendering the former unable to continue.

And hoping to continue his run at the top of the division this weekend at UFC 304, Leon Edwards has already racked up two successful title defenses in grudge fights with former champions, Kamaru Usman, and Colby Covington.

Leon Edwards touted as too much for Islam Makhachev

Receiving a distinct call out from the above-mentioned pound-for-pound number one, Makhachev, who is targeting his own move to 170lbs – Edwards’ coach, Dave Lovell has dismissed the Russian as a significant challenge.

“Would he (Islam Makhachev) be big enough?” Dave Lovell asked Submission Radio. “Would he have the same effect that he has at his weight now? I don’t think so. Has he met a sharpshooter like Leon (Edwards)? No he hasn’t. Again, what can Islam bring to Leon? Size-wise, Leon’s physically bigger than him, and outreaches him.

“So again, he’s going to resort to what he knows which is his wrestling so it’s just unfortunate that you look at the last guys Leon fought. Usman twice, Colby, all wrestlers. Now Belal, wrestler. So, Islam is not known for his striking. They’re known for their wrestling and basically, Leon’s improving, people don’t understand.”

Expected to book his own return at UFC 308 in October, Makhachev has been widely tipped to take on surging number one ranked challenger, Arman Tsarukyan in a title fight rematch in Abu Dhabi – with the latter set to feature in an anti-bullying PSA to force through a re-run for gold.

