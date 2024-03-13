Breaking – Nate Diaz set to fight Jorge Masvidal in boxing clash rematch in Inglewood on June 1

Former UFC championship challengers and prior foes, Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz are set to rekindle their rivarly this summer in a professional boxing match on June 1. in Inglewood, California – with the duo confirming a 175 pound light heavyweight clash is set for a bout sanctioned for 10 rounds.

Masvidal, a former undisputed welterweight title challenger twice under the banner of the UFC, first fought Stockton veteran, Diaz back in 2019 at Madison Square Garden, winning the inaugural symbolic BMF title with a third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over The Ultimate Fighter winner.

Nate Diaz set to fight Jorge Masvidal in June boxing rematch

And linked with a boxing fight rematch – initially targeted for this month since the beginning of the year, MMA reporter, Ariel Helwani confirmed this evening that Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz will be fighting in a professional boxing match rematch on June 1. in Inglewood.

“Breaking: Nathan Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal 2 is a done deal,” Helwani posted on X. “They’ll meet on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, in a 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight boxing match, per both camps. The event will be presented by Fanmio PPV, who also promoted Mayweather x Paul in 2021.”

BREAKING:



Nathan Diaz x Jorge Masvidal 2 is a done deal.



They’ll meet on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA, in a 10-round 175-pound light heavyweight boxing match, per both camps.



The event will be presented by Fanmio PPV, who also promoted Mayweather x Paul in 2021.… pic.twitter.com/Z6fXUvYWxv — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 13, 2024

“The PPV will be available for purchase at Fanmio.com/PPV and Fanmio.com/DiazvsMsvidal for the early pricing of $49.99 until Friday, April 12 (on sale from $79.99). Live event ticket info will be announced shortly. Fanmio will present the event in association with Diaz’s Real Fight Inc. and Masvidal’s Gamebred Boxing Promotions.”

Sidelined from combat sports since August of last year, Diaz made his professional boxing debut in a decision loss against social media star, Jake Paul in Texas – with the latter going on to book a monstrous fight with former world heavyweight boxing champion, Mike Tyson for July of this year.

Mandatory Credit: Zuffa LLC

As for Masvidal, the former UFC star called time on his combat sports career last April, after suffering his fourth straight defeat in a one-sided judging blemish to Gilbert Burns on home soil in Miami, Florida.

Reacting to the confirmation of his clash with Floridian veteran, Masvidal, Diaz urged fans to purchase the pay-per-view for his June 1. fight with the former.

Who wins inside the ring this summer: Nate Diaz or Jorge Masvidal?