Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal setting sights on Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul after Nate Diaz fight

After taking care of a bit of business with Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal has his sights set on a scrap with ‘Money’ Mayweather.

Stepping away from the Octagon following a four-fight losing skid, ‘Gamebred’ will test his skills in the sweet science when he makes his pro boxing debut against the ‘Stockton Samurai’ on Saturday, July 6. Their fight will emanate from the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, and will be available on multiple platforms, including Fanmio, DAZN, and UFC FightPass.

Masvidal plans on it being the first of three boxing bouts before he makes his return to the UFC. As far as who else he hopes to share the ring with, ‘Gamebred’ is dreaming big. During a recent interview with Michael Bisping on the former middleweight champ’s YouTube channel, Masvidal revealed that he would like to throw hands with Logan Paul before going after legendary pugilist Floyd Mayweather.

“I wouldn’t mind a fight with Logan [Paul] and just breaking all the pay-per-view records and having more time to box. … And then go after [Floyd] Mayweather,” Masvidal said.

Floyd Mayweather returns to the ring in August for a rematch with John Gotti III

Though Mayweather retired from the sport of boxing following a 50th career win against Irish megastar Conor McGregor in 2017, ‘Money’ has remained active by competing in a series of exhibition fights around the world. His most recent appearance in the ring came in June 2023 when he squared off with John Gotti III at the FLA Live Arena in Sunshine, Florida.

Their meeting ended in utter chaos when Gotti III was disqualified in the opening minute of the sixth rough, prompting an all-out brawl to break out between the two corners.

The two will run it back on August 24 in Mexico City.