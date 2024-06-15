Floyd Mayweather Jr. reveals rematch with John Gotti III will go down on August 24 in Mexico City

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and John Gotti III are finally ready to run it back.

Mayweather revealed that the rematch would go down on Saturday, August 24 in Mexico City, a little more than a year removed from their chaotic clash in June 2023.

Aside from the finish, their first meeting inside the FLA Live Arena was fairly forgettable. In the sixth round, referee Kenny Bayless disqualified Gotti III for repeatedly grabbing Mayweather. An infuriated Gotti III attempted to restart the scrap himself, prompting an all-out brawl inside the ring.

Gotti III was slapped with a six-month suspension from the DBPR Florida Athletic Commission. Mayweather was not penalized.

“Punk b*tch, you my enemy for life. [Conor McGregor], we need back up. Bum never put me down or stopped me it was a DQ for no reason,” Gotti III wrote on social media immediately following the incident.

Gotti III later confirmed that he and ‘Money’ had squashed their beef during an appearance on The MMA Hour and were in active talks for the rematch.

Floyd Mayweather continues his exhibition world tour with Gotti III rematch

Gotti III, the grandson of notorious mafioso and Gambino crime family boss John Gotti, got his combat sports career started in the cage, amassing an impressive 5-0 record in mixed martial arts before suffering an upset against Nick Alley under the CES banner 2020.

Since then, Gotti III has transitioned to boxing, earning back-to-back wins against Albert Tulley and Alex Citrowske before scoring the exhibition match with Mayweather.

Closing out his career as a pro with an undefeated 50-0 record, ‘Money’ has stayed busy with a series of exhibition bouts around the world. He’s squared off with current WWE Superstar Logan Paul, Japanese kickboxing icon Nasukawa Tenshin, former sparring partner Don Moore, RIZIN star Mikuru Asakura, and Deji Olatunji, the younger brother of YouTube sensation KSI.