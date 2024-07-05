Jorge Masvidal calls for grudge fight with Leon Edwards in UFC return: ‘Hopefully he still has the belt’

Returning to combat sports this weekend in a rematch against fellow UFC alum, Nate Diaz, former title challenger, Jorge Masvidal has staked his claim once more for a grudge fight with current welterweight champion, Leon Edwards upon his planned Octagon return.

Masvidal, the inaugural symbolic BMF champion under the banner of the UFC and a former two-time welterweight title challenger, is slated to make his return to combat sports tomorrow in Anaheim, taking on the above-mentioned, Diaz in a professional boxing rematch.

First fighting the Stockton native back in 2019, Masvidal landed the inaugural BMF crown with a third round doctor’s stoppage win over Diaz, after opening a significant laceration on his right eyebrow in their Madison Square Garden headliner.

The victory came as part of an impressive run of victories over Ben Askren, and prior to that, Darren Till in a trip to London for another main event clash.

And backstage on that ‘Fight Night’ billed event, Masvidal was involved in a now-infamous physical altercation with the previously mentioned, Edwards – with the duo failing to ever settle their differences.

Jorge Masvidal targets Leon Edwards grudge clash in UFC return

Seeing a UFC 269 grudge match with the Birmingham native failing to materialize amid an injury setback, Masvidal has now staked his claim for a reworked fight with Edwards in an expected return to the promotion – and notably, hopes a title is involved in the clash.

“It’s lacking something, man,” Jorge Masvidal said of the UFC welterweight division during an interview with Michael Bisping. “That something is your boy right here. Being in tip-top shape, being violent and putting on some f*cking great fights. Just give them to me, man. I’m gonna eat these motherf*ckers up like tacos, just put them in front of me and I’ll lay some people out. I don’t see nothing that I couldn’t take on.”

“I would love to fight Leon (Edwards),” Jorge Masvidal continued. “Hopefully he still has the belt when I come back around [to the UFC], let’s see what happens, man.”

