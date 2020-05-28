Jorge Masvidal Reacts To Colby Covington Leaving ATT

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal has gleefully reacted to the news former teammate Colby Covington has decided to part ways with American Top Team. Covington had been at the gym for years but has recently become embroiled in public spats with some of his teammates including Masvidal, Dustin Poirier, and Joanna Jędrzejczyk.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani of ESPN Masvidal revealed he is happy that Covington is no longer part of the team, although he never really was anyway according to ‘Gamebred’.

“I’ll let you ask Dan Lambert. But, that dude was never part of this team, he was just a f*****g cancer for the last 34 years,” Masvidal said. “At the end of the day, he didn’t feel safe in here. I wonder why?”

Covington’s exit from ATT sets up a potential fight with Masvidal but the BMF title holder doesn’t think it will actually happen. He claims Covington is mentally weak and unlikely to return to the top of the sport after suffering a broken jaw in his UFC 245 loss to Kamaru Usman.

“I’m pretty sure he is just done. Life is just going to get him out of there. I don’t see him winning anymore, not at a high-level. If they give him a new guy that just came in, maybe. But, if they have him against top competition, he won’t handle it. He’s a fragile dude, man. He’s not a guy that’s mentally strong,” Jorge Masvidal explained. “I remember he used to cry on my couch all the time. When he broke his hand for the first time, he lived on my couch for like eight, nine months. Didn’t have a job, couldn’t fight because he had a broken hand and he thought about quitting like two, three times. Mentally, he is weak. I’ve been hearing the same stuff about the jaw, I’d be surprised if he came back to fighting.” (Transcribed by BJPenn.com)

Masvidal is instead lining up a rematch with fellow BMF Nate Diaz. The pair previously fought at UFC 244 and the Cuban American dominated the fight from start to finish. However, the referee waved off the bout before the fourth round robbing the fans and fighters of a definitive ending.

