Jorge Masvidal Offers To ‘Run It Back’ With Nate Diaz

The inaugural BMF titleholder Jorge Masvidal has offered Nate Diaz another shot at the title that was on the line when the pair first fought last year. In the main event at UFC 244, Masvidal was dominant for three rounds, hurting Diaz on several occasions. Unfortunately, the fight was stopped by the doctor before the fourth round due to cuts on the face of Diaz, robbing the fans and fighters of a definitive end to the bout.

Speaking on social media yesterday Diaz declared himself the greatest of all-time while reacting to Conor McGregor’s GOAT list. The Stockton, California native also proclaimed himself the “baddest motherf*cker” in the game despite the fact he lost to Masvidal for that title, he wrote.

“Smoked the #1 p4p and double champ know the real GOAT when you see him. And don’t for get I did it better and quicker than anyone else on the ground and sent him down with punches quicker than Mayweather did so f*ck all y’all rankings and know a real goat when you see me. P4P the baddest motherfucker here fuck all y’all”

Jorge Masvidal Eyes Nate Diaz Rematch

‘Gamebred’ wasn’t prepared to let that one slide and quickly hit back at Diaz saying “I beg to differ. 1 of 1.” Masvidal followed up that comment by expressing his willingness to give Diaz another shot at the BMF belt, “Lets run it back. #theresurrection #andstill,” he said.

Masvidal has been chasing a welterweight title fight with Kamaru Usman for some time now but at the moment that appears to be off the table. UFC boss Dana White told reporters he has something else lined up for ‘Street Jesus’ sparking speculation that Masvidal could be next in line for a “red panty night” against McGregor. As of right now nothing has been made official and doesn’t seem to be close due to the fact Masvidal is angling for a fight against one-half of the infamous Diaz brothers.

Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz run it back?