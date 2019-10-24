Jorge Masvidal Reacts To News Of Nate Diaz Pulling From UFC 244

Spread the word!













The mixed martial arts (MMA) community just had its heart broken. Nate Diaz Tweeted out today (Thurs. October 24, 2019) that he will not be showing up for UFC 244 on pay-per-view (PPV) next week, where he was scheduled to face Jorge Masvidal for the Baddest Mother F*cker Championship.

Diaz claims he was informed by the UFC and the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) that he tested for “elevated levels” that may be coming from a tainted supplement. Diaz is infuriated by the news and claims the UFC asked him to keep quiet until after the fight. Now, Masvidal himself has offered his reaction to the development, and seems to be under the impression that the fight is still on.

“You not the baddest mofo in the game (i am) but you are one of the cleanest mofo’s @NateDiaz209 I’ll see you nov 2. I know your name is clean. I don’t need @usantidoping to tell me shit!”

There’s currently no official word from the UFC on whether or not the fight is still going to happen. Hopefully, the UFC, USADA, and Diaz are able to salvage the main event, which has been the most anticipated bout of the year thus far. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

What do you make of Masvidal’s reaction to Diaz apparently pulling from UFC 244?