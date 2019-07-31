Jorge Masvidal Praises ‘G’ Conor McGregor: ‘Go Get The Money’

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal wants a fight with Conor McGregor. However, he’s not trash-talking his way into it.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, “Gamebred” was asked about his call out of McGregor. The former Miami streetfighter made it clear that, whether McGregor accepts the fight or not, he has a tremendous amount of respect for the Irishman. (via MMA Fighting)

“First, let me say whether Conor takes it or not – because people be putting sometimes words in people’s mouths, from my mouth in particular – I got good things to say about Conor,” Masvidal said.

“He’s done a lot in this sport and he’s made his money already. If he feels he’s not getting the money he deserves to come back, man I’m the first one to applaud him and be like, ‘Do your thing my brother. Go get the money.’ I always cheer for my MMA brothers and sisters. So if he feels he ain’t getting his money’s worth, I’m not gonna call ever him a p*ssy for that, or nothing like that. Go get your money’s worth.

“That’s the first thing I want to say. The second thing is, if he wants to come back and he wants somebody who’s gonna stand with him and give him the type of fights that he likes, look no further my brother. Let’s not flirt with each other and all this sh*t. I’ve got a big buzz going on because I’m known and put people to sleep. You’ve got a huge buzz because you put people to sleep.

“Let’s do this. That’s it. It has to be no back and forth and all that flirty sh*t like we’re in high school. Let’s just scrap if we’re gonna scrap. If not, NEXT.”

Masvidal tries to hold himself to a certain standard as a mixed martial artist, and doesn’t relish in trash-talking like some of his counterparts. However, that doesn’t mean he can’t hang with the best of them. Growing up in Miami, Masvidal was able to develop the gift of gab.

“Believe me, brother, I can talk sh*t with the best of them,” Masvidal said. “I grew up in Miami, Florida. Anybody that knows me knows I can talk sh*t for days, but I don’t get paid enough to do it so I’m not gonna be flirting with dudes online. Let’s just fight, what I signed up for, and that’s it.

“Conor wants the fight, I want the fight, it’ll happen. If not, I don’t want anybody putting words in my mouth or nothing like that. The dude is a f*cking G, bro. He did his thing. He wants more money and he’s not getting it, who am I to blame him? I would never tell a guy, ‘You’re a b*tch for not taking a fight.’ No, he wants to get paid his money. He deserves it. I’m in the same place right now. I want an upgrade from where I’ve been at.”

One key reason a fight between Masvidal and McGregor might not happen is due to UFC President Dana White’s belief that Masvidal is too big for McGregor at 170 pounds. That notion is one that seems to have upset McGregor. Masvidal himself doesn’t think the size discrepancy is as big as White makes it out to be.

“I used to be a 55er, Conor used to be a 45er,” Masvidal said. “I’m naturally a 70 pounder, Conor’s probably a natural 55er. I’m a small 70 pounder though and Conor’s a decent-sized 55er so the size is not that much. It’s not incomparable. It’s not crazy. There’s probably more of a difference between me and [Darren] Till and me and Conor, size wise, and me and Till are in the same weight class.”

If McGregor wants the fight, Masvidal is here and ready. He expects to put on a show with the former UFC double champ.

“If Conor wants it, it’s here,” Masvidal said. “The fight is here and it’s gonna be action packed. I’m gonna get my hand raised at the end of it, I know that for a fact. No matter what happens, I’m getting my hand raised at the end of that.

“And if Conor takes the fight, I’m know I’m the type of guy that he’s gonna be motivated by to run early, do the miles that he’s got to do, and train because he knows I’m only going for one thing on him, the off button.

“I’m not going in there to outpoint him or nothing, I’m going in there hit the off button on him and that wakes up a lot of fighters. If you want this fight, I’m right here. Let’s get it f*cking cracking. Let’s go.”

