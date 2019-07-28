Conor McGregor Wasn’t Happy About Dana White Saying Jorge Masvidal Was Too Big For Him

Spread the word!













Dana White has been pretty clear he’s against a matchup between Conor McGregor and Jorge Masvidal.

The UFC boss feels “Gamebred” is simply too big for the Irishman. However, those very comments could be what makes the fight happen. Speaking at the UFC 240 post-fight press conference last night (Sat. July 27, 2019), White revealed the backlash he got from McGregor regarding his comments:

“Yeah, Masvidal is too big for him, man. I think Masvidal is too big, Conor disagrees. Conor was not happy that I said Masvidal was too big for him,” White said.

White was then asked exactly what McGregor texted him in regards to the UFC boss saying Masvidal is too big for him:

“‘That pisses me off that you say he’s too big for me.’ I’m telling you guys, I’ve said it a million times, and I’ll say it again, this guy will fight anybody,” White said. “And I don’t care if he’s pissed off about it or not, I think Masvidal is too big for Conor. So, if we ever get to that point, I’m sure it’s something that Conor and I will fight about.”

Masvidal comes off a record-breaking five-second flying knee knockout win over Ben Askren. The former Miami streetfighter has built up quite the name for himself with the finish, which happens to be the second-consecutive knockout win in his past few fights. As for McGregor, he hasn’t competed in nearly a year.

In his last outing, he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov in the fourth round of their UFC 229 main event. McGregor it itching for a rematch with the Russian, but he’ll likely have to earn another title shot by picking up another win.

What do you think about McGregor not being happy with White saying Masvidal is too big for him?