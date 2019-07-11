Jorge Masvidal Wants To Break Conor McGregor’s Face For ‘Easy Paycheck’

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is really taking advantage of the publicity he has garnered after picking up the fastest knockout in UFC history.

Speaking on “The Dan LeBatard Show” earlier today (Thurs. July 11, 2019), Masvidal noted that a fight with UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman definitely interests him. However, “Gamebred” also took the opportunity to call out former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

Masvidal said he wants to break the Irishman’s face for an “easy paycheck” (via MMA Fighting):

“Definitely the title, definitely Kamaru Usman interests me. He’s got the title and that’s what I want but he’s always having injuries and things are happening,” Masvidal said. “Another guy that interests me because it’s just a fight that if we made it, it’s going to sell a lot and I’m going to get the money that I deserve and you can see you put me in there in a fight and I’m going to fight.

“I’m going to give you what the fans. I’ve never pulled out of a fight. I want [Conor] McGregor. I want to break his face. I think that’s an easy paycheck. He’s got these cash symbols written all over his face for me. I just don’t see it going his way if I’m honest with you.”

The last time McGregor fought inside the Octagon was this past October. He was submitted in the fourth round by Khabib Nurmagomedov via neck crank at UFC 229. “The Notorious” has only lost twice in the UFC. Both of those defeats coming by way of submission.

Masvidal pointed out that McGregor “backs down” and taps, while he himself doesn’t have an ounce of quit in him:

“He backs down. He taps. I’ve never tapped in my whole entire career,” Masvidal said. “He’s tapped a couple times so that’s backing down in my book. It’s something I’ve never done and I feel like I’d break him. It would be an easy fight. It just means more money, more fans and then fight for the title. Either one of them makes sense to me.”

Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

McGregor is one of the best mental warfare strategists combat sports has ever seen. A fight against McGregor means the trash talk isn’t too far behind, and he’s willing to get personal to the point of making things uncomfortable. However, Masvidal maintains the Irishman won’t be able to get into his head:

“There’s no agitating me,” Masvidal said. “It’s just you’re corny, you’re non-stop talking, whatever, you’re going to get a little bit extra punished.”

Masvidal doesn’t think that any other fight makes sense for him aside from matchups against Usman or McGregor. But the Floridian understands a fight with McGregor is what will really break the bank:

“I think either/or, equal out to big, big checks so I’m happy with either/or,” Masvidal said. “I think Conor’s a bigger check so I wouldn’t mind Conor. I want to put money away in the bank.”

What do you think about a potential matchup between Masvidal and McGregor?