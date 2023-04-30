Former UFC welterweight, Jorge Masvidal comes toit e defence of Nate Diaz following his recent battery charge.

Last week Diaz was filmed choking a man, Rodney Petersen Jr., unconscious during a brawl following an influencer boxing event in New Orleans. Following the incident, Diaz was charged with second degree battery by the city’s police; he would shortly turn himself in.

While many criticised Diaz for his actions, many fighters came the defence of the Stockton banger, including former foe, Jorge Masvidal.

Jorge Masvidal defends Nate Diaz

During an interview with TMZ, Masvidal would come to the defence of Diaz, stating that Diaz did nothing wrong during the incident.

“There’s nothing wrong [with defending yourself],” Masvidal said “When it’s you against somebody you have no idea if he’s got a knife in his pocket, if he’s gonna f******* pepper spray you then kick you in the nuts,” Jorge explained, adding … “Obviously this guy’s not in the right mind if he’s attacking a pro fighter. I just don’t like it that people think because we’re pro fighters that we’re not able to defend ourselves.

“No, we have to defend ourselves. It’s a cold world out there.” (H/TB JPenn.com)

Masvidal and Diaz fought each other in the main event of UFC 244 in November of 2019 for the ‘BMF’ title. Masvidal would dominate the contest until the doctor would call a stop to the fight after the third round.

Diaz is set to face influencer turned boxer, Jake Paul, on August 5 of this year in an eight rounder in Dallas, Texas. While Diaz is in the midst of legal issues, his team has stated that it will not effect the coming event.

