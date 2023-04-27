Former UFC lightweight title challenger and welterweight contender, Nate Diaz, has officially turned himself in at the New Orleans Police Department this morning, as per his representative, Zach Rosenfield, after an arrest warrant was issued over the course of the weekend following his part in a Bourbon Street altercation in New Orleans.

Diaz, 38, was involved in a now-viral street fight following a professional boxing event in New Orleans over the course of last weekend, with footage showing the Stockton, California native choke a man, later identified as Rodney Petersen unconscious with a front choke during an altercation.

Facing charges of second-degree battery, an official arrest warrant was issued for former UFC contender, Nate Diaz earlier this week, with the New Orleans Police Department expecting The Ultimate Fighter winner in custody.

Nate Diaz voluntarily turns himself over to New Orleans police

And as per his representative, Rosenfield, Diaz has officially turned himself over to law enforcement officers at the New Orleans Police Department this morning.

“Update on Nate Diaz:” Ariel Helwani tweeted. “”Nate voluntarily turned himself into the New Orleans Police Department this morning approximately at 7:10 AM CT. We continue to look forward to presenting all the evidence and videos that show Nate was acting in self-defense.” -Diaz’s representative, Zach Rosenfield”

Set to plead self-defense in relation to the altercation, Diaz was in attendance at the Misfits boxing event in the state in order to support teammate and training partner, fellow UFC veteran, Chris Avila.

Sidelined from combat sports since September of last year, Diaz most recently headlined UFC 279 in a short-notice outing against former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson – submitting the veteran with a fourth round guillotine choke.

Diaz has since been booked to make his professional boxing debut in an August middleweight fight with the 6-1 boxer, Jake Paul at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.