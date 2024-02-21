Exclusive – Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal stokes flames on Justin Gaethje rivalry: ‘I’ll chop him up, break his orbital

Inaugural BMF titleholder, Jorge Masvidal has vowed to break the orbital of former interim lightweight gold holder and current symbolic champion, Justin Gaethje if they ever share the Octagon in the future – vowing to “chop up” the Arizonian.

Masvidal, a former two-time undisputed welterweight title chaser and the promotion’s first-ever symbolic BMF gold holder, called time on his storied career back in April of last year, suffering his fourth consecutive defeat.

Dropping a decision loss to fellow former title challenger, Gilbert Burns, Miami veteran, Masvidal has been linked with a potential move to professional boxing later this year, in the form of a rematch with former Octagon rival, Nate Diaz.

Jorge Masvidal issues warning to Justin Gaethje

And in a LowKick MMA exclusive, American Top Team staple, Masvidal told Michael Owens how if he was paired with the aforenoted, Gaethje in the future – whom he picked to lose against Max Holloway in their UFC 300 title clash, he would break the orbital of the lightweight veteran en route to a vicious win.



“Justin’s (Gaethje) very good,” Jorge Masvidal said. “The guy that he beat to get that belt is a f*cking stud, a killer in Dustin Poirier. But I just feel like, man – if you put BMF against BMF, you put me against Gaethje in there, I will break his f*cking eye orbital. And I will f*cking chop him up. So, hopefully that can happen at some point.”

Himself winning symbolic BMF spoils back in 2019, Masvidal turned in a dominant third round doctor’s stoppage TKO win over the above-mentioned, Diaz at Madison Square Garden – in the pair’s first pairing atop a UFC 244 pay-per-view card in New York City.

Would you like to see Jorge Masvidal fight Justin Gaethje in the future?