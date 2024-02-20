Exclusive – Ex-UFC star Jorge Masvidal dishes details on his highly anticipated pro boxing debut

MMA will always be Jorge Masvidal‘s first love, but the former UFC star is ready to test his skills in the boxing ring.

After a decade of competing inside the Octagon, Masvidal is gearing up for a return to the world of combat sports. But this time, instead of strapping on a pair of four-ounce gloves, he’ll be fitted for a pair of eight-ouncers as he prepares to make his professional debut under his own Gamebred Boxing banner.

“I’m definitely trying to do some boxing matches,” Masvidal told Mike Owens in a LowKick MMA exclusive interview. “I love MMA. It’s my favorite sport in the whole world and I did it for 20 years. It’ll always be number one to me, but there’s a chance to do some boxing matches. I wouldn’t mind breaking somebody’s face. Boxing was the first combat sport that I really discovered and started doing. Then four or five years later, I discovered MMA. “I took off on my MMA journey, but I always loved boxing. Once I got to the UFC, I signed a strict contract. They wouldn’t let us do anything else so I never got to test my boxing skills. I think it’s a good time for me now to test my boxing skills.“

Jorge Masvidal ready to show the next generation how it’s done

Who Masvidal faces in his anticipated boxing debut is still to be determined. However, recent rumors have suggested that a fight with another former UFC fan favorite — Nate Diaz — is in the works. But no matter who Masvidal mixes it up with inside the squared circle, the former BMF titleholder will be happy to show the up-and-comers what it takes to be elite, whether it be in a cage or a ring.

“You have to put in the time and effort to get the conditioning,” Masvidal added. “A lot of these guys don’t do that. They’re doing half-assed jobs. That’s why I’m able to go out there and be mean every second of every minute and every minute of every round. “They’re f*cking taking time off. They’re f*cking pointing at each other. Taking selfies in the f*cking ring. When I go in there, it’s gonna be to scrap. Bring that beautiful f*cking science that boxing is and use a lot of conditioning and a lot of emotion to f*cking hurt these guys.”

Masvidal and Diaz previously met at UFC 244 in November 2019 for the inaugural BMF belt. ‘Gamebred’ won the bout via TKO following a doctor’s stoppage after the third round. It would be the last time he saw his hand raised inside the Octagon.

