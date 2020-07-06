Jorge Masvidal Is ‘Extremely Happy’ With Deal To Face Kamaru Usman

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal is “extremely happy” with the terms on his deal to face the welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, at UFC 251 on July 11.

Gilbert Burns was expected to face ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ on ‘Fight Island’ next weekend, July 11. Unfortunately, ‘Durinho’ and two of his team tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before they were due to fly out the island for fight night. Therefore, he has been pulled from UFC 251 leaving Usman without an opponent.

In steps ‘Gamebred’ who is the current number one contender at welterweight and has was in negotiations to fight Usman before things turned sour. Masvidal claims the UFC wanted him to take a 50 percent pay cut for the biggest fight of his life. Since then he has been involved in a bitter, public spat with the promotion who he accuses of trying to strongarm him into the fight. It now appears Masvidal has won the fight of his life against the UFC and been given the correct payday ahead of UFC 251.

Masvidal’s manager Malki Kawa told Yahoo Sports that his client “is extremely happy” with the deal to face Usman on Fight Island this Saturday but stopped short of explaining the specifics of Masvidal’s new contract.

Both men will now travel to Abu Dhabi after passing coronavirus tests in Las Vegas. UFC president Dana White made an official announcement for the fight last night dropping an epic promo video to help sell it.

As well as Usman vs. Masvidal UFC 251 will feature two more title bouts. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski will defend his belt against former 145lb king Max Holloway in the co-main event of the evening. Prior to that Jose Aldo and Petr Yan will duke it out for the bantamweight title recently vacated by the now-retired Henry Cejudo.

