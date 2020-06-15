Jorge Masvidal Accuses The UFC Of Strongarming Him Into Kamaru Usman Fight

Spread the word!













Jorge Masvidal says the UFC used dirty tactics to try to force him into a fight with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman. Masvidal has been publicly feuding with the promotion since talks for a fight with ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ broke down.

‘Gamebred’ claims the UFC offered him half of what he made to fight Nate Diaz to compete at UFC 251. Not only was the offer derisory it was also made last minute with no chance to negotiate.

“I already explained why I signed a new deal,” Masvidal wrote on social media. “It’s either take it or leave it and not get paid. I would’ve signed another deal if it was done in good faith. He called me night before he wants to announce and tell me take or it leave it. That’s not negotiating that’s strong arming”

During his pursuit of fair pay Masvidal has received support from a whole host of current and former fighters, but not everyone is backing him right now. Former dual weight UFC champion Daniel Cormier has spoken in support of the UFC and ‘Gamebred’ put him and other fighters with commentary gigs on blast, he wrote.

“And for the #whiteknights that have commentating jobs with the ufc that say “just fight” you guys should be embarrassed to call yourselves current/former fighters. Not one of you been doing it as long as me and like me. There’s a reason you are “commentating””

