Max Holloway backed to land shock win over Justin Gaethje in BMF title clash at UFC 300: ‘He’s a big guy’

Former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway has received the backing of former two-time foe, Dustin Poirier to land what would come as a shocking win over soon-to-be common-opponent, Justin Gaethje in the pair’s BMF title fight at UFC 300 – with Poirier touting the Hawaiian’s apparent overlooked stature.

Holloway, a former undisputed featherweight champion, is slated to make his return to the lightweight limit at UFC 300 in a symbolic BMF title fight with newly-minted champion and former interim titleholder, Gaethje.

Winning the symbolic crown back in July of last year at UFC 291, Gaethje stopped the aforenoted, Poirier with a stunning second round high-kick KO – avenging his knockout loss to the Lafayette native in the pair’s rematch.

Max Holloway back to topple Justin Gaethje at UFC 300

And yet to feature at the lightweight limit since his second career loss to Poirier in the pair’s interim lightweight championship fight back in 2019, Holloway has been backed by the former to beat Gaethje at UFC 300 in April – with Poirier highlighting the apparent size of Max Holloway compared to Justin Gaethje.

“I respect both guys,” Dustin Poirier told MMA Fighting. “Both guys are great fighters. I think I would put money on Max (Holloway), just him being the dog. I see a lot of people online saying that, ‘Max is going to be undersized.’ Max is a big guy.”

“Him and (Justin) Gaethje probably walk around at the same weight,” Poirier explained. “Max isn’t a small guy. And the striking, the time of Max, his range, his durability – it’s a coin toss. But if I was betting, I would bet [on] Max.”

Himself booked for his own return to the Octagon – finally, Poirier takes on surging French contender, Benoit Saint-Denis in a five round co-main event bout at UFC 299 in March in Miami, Florida.

