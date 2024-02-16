Video – Max Holloway tries to pants Justin Gaethje during first face off ahead of UFC 300 title fight

Coming face-to-face for the first time since their booking for a massive symbolic BMF title fight at UFC 300 in April, former undisputed featherweight champion, Max Holloway jokingly tried to pants former interim lightweight gold holder, Justin Gaethje during their first face-off ahead of their clash.

Holloway, the current number one ranked featherweight contender, is slated to make his sophomore lightweight divisional walk in April, in the form of his BMF championship showdown with Arizona native, Gaethje at UFC 300.

In the midst of a two-fight winning run at 145 pounds, Hawaiian favorite, Holloway most recently turned in a dominant knockout win over former title challenger, Chan Sung Jung back in August, face-planting the South Korean in his retirement.

As for Gaethje, the former interim champion has been sidelined since July of last year, where he scored a thunderous second round high-kick KO win over common-foe, Dustin Poirier, landing the BMF championship title.

Justin Gaethje faces off with Max Holloway ahead of UFC 300

And sharing the stage at a pre-fight Q&A session ahead of UFC 300 in April – Holloway and Gaethje faced-off for the first time since their booking, eventually – after the former attempted to briefly pants the symbolic belt winner, in front of Aljamain Sterling.

Max Holloway pretended to pants Justin Gaethje at the first faceoff for their #UFC300 BMF title fight. 😂 pic.twitter.com/yTFKciHYe4 — MMA Junkie (@MMAJunkie) February 17, 2024

Staking their respective claims to land the main event bracket of a much-anticipated UFC 300 card – which has still yet to receive it’s officially headlining bout, Gaethje x Holloway has been predicted as receiving just that billing by play-by-play commentator, Jon Anik – who suggested the BMF title fight is his frontrunner to close the flagship show in April.

